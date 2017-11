Work will be 'well underway' on a Melbourne airport rail link by 2026, Victoria's Public Transport Minister says.

Construction on Melbourne's long-awaited rail line from the city to the airport will be under way within a decade, Victoria's Public Transport Minister says.

The Victorian and federal governments have agreed to spend $30 million on a business case for the link from Tullamarine to the CBD.

"We want to see by the time the Metro tunnel is completed (in 2026) that construction work will be well under way on an airport rail link," Public Transport Minister Jacinta Allan told 3AW on Thursday.