John Aloisi says he would naturally be interested if he received an offer to become the new Socceroos coach.
But until then, Aloisi is staying focused on Brisbane Roar's A-League campaign ahead of Saturday night's clash against another possible national team contender, Graham Arnold, and his all-conquering Sydney FC side.
Aloisi reiterated his belief that Ange Postecoglou's successor should be a local - not a foreigner - but said it all hinged on how Football Federation Australia approached the situation.