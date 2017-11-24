Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi has brushed aside links to the vacant Socceroos job, but says he'd be keen if he got a call from FFA.

But until then, Aloisi is staying focused on Brisbane Roar's A-League campaign ahead of Saturday night's clash against another possible national team contender, Graham Arnold, and his all-conquering Sydney FC side.

Aloisi reiterated his belief that Ange Postecoglou's successor should be a local - not a foreigner - but said it all hinged on how Football Federation Australia approached the situation.