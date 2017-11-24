Austal shares have risen almost 12 per cent after the federal government indicated the company will build some of its offshore patrol vessels.

Austal shares have soared after the federal government indicated German ship designer Lurssen will use the company to build 10 of the 12 offshore patrol vessels it has ordered for the Royal Australia Navy.

The government on Friday announced Lurssen had won the winning design bid for Australia's $3 billion patrol vessel project and indicated Austal will build 10 vessels, while the other two will be manufactured by shipbuilder ASC in South Australia, Austal said.

The Western Australian ship builder's shares were up almost 12 per cent to $1.87 at 1440 AEDT on Friday.