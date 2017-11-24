Deputy Liberal leader Julie Bishop says a strong message needs to be sent to whoever is leaking details from cabinet.

Julie Bishop has given a stern reminder to her federal government colleagues that leaking details of cabinet meetings is a "serious criminal offence".

The deputy Liberal leader on Thursday night denied she was the source of leaks that have led to media reports suggesting division within cabinet over a banking royal commission - something Malcolm Turnbull has long opposed.

She conceded it was a concern and suggested it undermined her ability to do her job as a member of cabinet and foreign minister.

"Leaking from cabinet is a serious criminal offence," she told ABC's 7.30 program.

"I've been in public office for 19 years and a cabinet minister for many years. I'm well aware of the consequences of leaks out of cabinet."

Ms Bishop supports the idea of a formal investigation into the leaks, noting governments had done so in the past, but that was up to the prime minister.

"Clearly a strong message has to be sent to whomever thinks it's being helpful to leak cabinet material that it's not," she said.

"It's unacceptable."

Asked whether she believed an insider was attempting to sabotage the Turnbull government, she replied: "I would hope not."

The leaks come as the most recent Newspoll put Ms Bishop well ahead of Mr Turnbull as preferred Liberal leader 40-27.

The coalition has trailed Labor in two-party terms for 23 consecutive Newspolls.

Ms Bishop said Mr Turnbull was showing "extraordinary leadership" in the face of a number of challenges, including issues around dual citizenship.

She denied a lack of unity within the government, despite Nationals senator Barry O'Sullivan openly defying the prime minister by circulating draft laws to set up an inquiry into the banks.