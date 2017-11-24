Sam Brazel of Australia has made a steady start with an opening-round 69 as he launched his bid to retain the Hong Kong Open title.

Brazel is tied 19th in a group of 16 at one-under-par that also features Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

India's SSP Chawrasia heads the leaderboard after six birdies and a bogey saw him post a five-under 65 for a one stroke lead at the Asian Tour event.

Playing in sunny, but breezy conditions at the Hong Kong Golf Club, the greens had the players struggling to gauge the approach.

"Very tough conditions today," Chawrasia said.

"It's very firm greens, to be honest. I'm just trying to hit the second shot on the green and trying to make it like a two-putt."

Shubhankar Sharma and Matthew Fitzpatrick (both 66) were one shot behind, while seven others were tied for fourth a further stroke behind.

"Hit it great tee to green," Fitzpatrick said.

"I think I had like seven or eight chances inside 15 feet, and on a day like today when it's so windy and such a tough golf course, with how tight it is, yeah, it was a good day."

Justin Rose, who won the title in 2015, shot was two under with five birdies and three bogeys.

"I think the course played a couple shots harder than it typically does," Rose said.