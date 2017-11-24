Opening a window or door in the bedroom could improve sleep; commuters told to protect their hearing; and Australia's drug regulator issues sex pill warning.

SEX

Australian men have been warned against purchasing and consuming a sex pill that its online retailers say boosts orgasm and ejaculation.

Semenax capsules pose a serious risk to health and should not be taken, says the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

"Semenax capsules have not been assessed by the TGA for quality, safety or efficacy as required under Australian legislation, and the place of manufacture is not approved by the TGA," the alert reads.

Testing of the product revealed capsules contain an undeclared substance called Yohimbine.

Consumers are advised that Yohimbine is considered to be a prescription-only substance and is prohibited in Australia.

"The supply of Semenax capsules containing undisclosed Yohimbine is illegal," the TGA warns.

HEARING

Commuters could be at an increased risk of noise-induced hearing loss and should wear headphones to protect their ears, say Canadian researchers.

A study published in the Journal of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery examined noise levels Toronto commuters were exposed to while using public transport, driving or while biking.

"This study is the first to look at and quantify the amount of noise people are exposed to during their daily commute, specifically on the Toronto Transit System," said author Dr Vincent Lin.

"We were surprised at the overall average noise exposure commuters experience on a daily basis, especially the peak noise intensity not only on trains but also on buses," said Dr Lin.

To measure noise exposure, the researchers used noise dosimeters, which they carried on their shirt collars about two inches away from their ears.

The researchers collected 210 measurements in total, comparing the noise on subways, buses, and streetcars, while driving a car, cycling, and walking.

According to thresholds recommended by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), exposure to 114 A-weighted decibels (dBA) for longer than four seconds, exposure to 117dBA for longer than two seconds and exposure to 120 dBA for longer than 20 seconds may put people at risk of noise-induced hearing loss.

While noise on average was within the recommended levels of safe exposure, bursts of loud noise on both public and private modes of transportation could place individuals at risk of noise-induced hearing loss.

The researchers found that 19.9 per cent of the loudest noises (peak noise) measured on the subway were greater than 114 dBA, while 20 per cent of the loudest noises inside streetcars were greater than 120 dBA.

Noise levels from bus platforms at times exceeded 120 dBA, while all peak noise exposures while riding a bike exceeded 117 dBA.

Dr Lin says planners need to be more considerate of noise exposure in future planning of public spaces and public transit routes.

"We now are starting to understand that chronic excessive noise exposure leads to significant systemic pathology, such as depression, anxiety, increased risk of chronic diseases and increased accident risk. Short, intense noise exposure has been demonstrated to be as injurious as longer, less intense noise exposure," he said.

SLEEP

Opening windows or doors before going to bed reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the bedroom and may be a simple measure to improve sleep quality.

Dutch researchers assessed the sleep of 17 young adults younger than 30 to measure the impact of improving ventilation by opening windows and doors.

"The findings of the current study implied that opening either a door or a window leads to better ventilation, as indicated by reduced CO2 levels," wrote the authors of the study published in journal Indoor Air.

The lower CO2 levels resulted in improved sleep depth, sleep efficiency, and resulted in less awakenings, wrote the authors.

STRESS

New research suggests chronic stress suppresses the immune system's response to cancer, reducing the effectiveness of immunotherapy treatments.

Lymphoma progressed more rapidly in mice when stress pathways were induced to reflect chronic psychological stress, a Queensland study has shown.

"When we used immunotherapies on these mice they were not able to respond as effectively as those which had not been stressed,"said Dr Stephen Mattarollo at the University of Queensland Diamantina Institute.

"This is because the stress led to poor function against the cancer by T-cells, which are very important in the immune system's control and surveillance of tumours and are a major target in many immunotherapy treatments," Dr Mattarollo explained.

Dr Mattarollo says the findings highlight the need to manage increased anxiety among patients following a cancer diagnosis.

The research is published in Cancer Immunology Research.