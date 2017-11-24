Laurie Daley believes his heir to the Blues' coaching role is in for a successful reign. (AAP)

Laurie Daley took NSW to their drought-breaking 2014 Origin series victory during his tenure, and now he thinks his replacement will taste repeated success.

He helped make NSW competitive again, and now Laurie Daley believes his heir to the Blues' State of Origin coaching role is in for a successful reign.

The NSW Rugby League will meet to decide Daley's replacement on Friday morning, with Brad Fittler tipped to be announced ahead of Michael Maguire at the Star before lunchtime.

In turn, it will put an end to more than four months of speculation over the role, ever since Daley's team were beaten 22-6 by Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on July 12.

But regardless of who the Blues hierarchy pick, Daley believes they will lead NSW to an era of success after just one win series victory in 12 years.

"NSW are coming into a great period of growth with their players, they're ready to win Origin consistently," Daley said.

"We've got great young players that have been exposed at that level now, either at Test or NSW level, that will be there for years to come and that is the exciting thing about NSW at State of Origin level.

"Either of these two will do the job and lead NSW into a very successful era."

Daley debuted the likes of James Tedesco, Jack Bird, Nathan Peats, Tyson Frizell, Wade Graham and Jake Trbojevic in the past two years, while Tom Trbojevic and Nathan Cleary shape as likely rookies in coming series.

Daley's successor will become the fifth Blues coach since the losing run began in 2006, also following on from Graham Murray, Craig Bellamy and Ricky Stuart.

In that same time Queensland have had just two mentors, after Kevin Walters was only brought in when Mal Meninga moved onto the role of Kangaroos coach.

Meanwhile Meninga, the most successful coach in Origin history, said he had been impressed with the work Fittler had done with Lebanon in this year's World Cup prior to his likely appointment.

"He did a terrific job for Lebanon," Meninga said.

"That's what the World Cup has brought out in all countries. That pride and passion.

"The way the Lebanon side play is great marks to Freddie and his team and the senior players there."