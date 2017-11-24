Key moments from the last day of the campaign for Saturday's Queensland election.

WHERE THEY CAMPAIGNED:

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: Spent the day in Brisbane, speaking at the Queensland Media Club luncheon, before heading to Redlands.

* Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls: Embarked on a six-seat blitz in the southeast visiting Caloundra, Pumicestone, Ferny Grove, Mansfield, Coomera and Mount Ommaney.

--

WHAT LABOR SAID:

* Ms Palaszczuk made a pitch to traditional Liberal voters to back Labor, even if it was the only time in their lives, to ensure a stable government without the influence of One Nation

"Your choice is to support a One Nation coalition or, just this one time, to vote Labor for a strong, stable majority government." - Annastacia Palaszczuk

--

WHAT THE LNP SAID:

* Mr Nicholls again refused to rule out a deal with One Nation if the right-wing minor party holds the balance of power after November 25.

"I'm going to deal with the parliament that the people of Queensland elect." - Tim Nicholls.

--

WHAT MADE NEWS:

* A Galaxy poll showed Labor on track to win the election with a small majority, recording 52 to 48 per cent support two-party-preferred across the state.

* ABC political analyst Antony Green said Labor was on track to retain power with a majority government thanks to its popularity in the crowded southeast - home to two thirds of the 93 electorates.

* Mr Nicholls had an embarrassing slip of the tongue during breakfast television, almost calling on voters to support their local "LNP One Nation" candidates before catching himself and correcting that to just LNP.