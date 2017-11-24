Halfback Will Genia is working with Melbourne coach Dave Wessels to plot their Super Rugby revival. (AAP)

Test halfback Will Genia is already thinking Rebels, with Melbourne coach Dave Wessels saying they're making Super Rugby plans while he's with the Wallabies.

Will Genia is yet to don a Melbourne Rebels jersey but is already working with coach Dave Wessels to plot their Super Rugby revival.

The Wallabies halfback is in Edinburgh ahead of their Test match against Scotland but he and Wessels arranged a phone hook-up this week to talk Rebels.

After 114 appearances with Queensland and a two-year stint in France, Genia will shift his career to Melbourne and is already having an impact on the under-performing side.

"I'm talking to him about our game on Friday; he's investing in our preparation," Wessels said.

"We've got a phone hook-up to talk about a few things around our game so that all the systems and things that we put in place, that the Wallaby guys are happy with when they arrive in January."

The former Western Force mentor, who is only five years older than Genia, was thrilled to have a player of the calibre of the 87-Test veteran to call on, both on and off the field.

Genia will officially start training with the Rebels in early January.

"I think it fantastic that a guy like Will, with that much experience who is obviously busy with his own preparation for the Test on Saturday is happy to take time out for our team to make sure that our preparation is on track.

"It shows what kind of person he is and that he's really enjoying his rugby."

The arrival of the in-form Genia is set to relegate usual No.9 Nic Stirzaker to the bench, although Wessels challenged the 2017 captain to match his incoming rival.

"Nic has to come to training with the mindset that he wants to start and if he does that here's every chance he does start," Wessels said.

"And if he doesn't then we get the benefit of a real quality player coming off the bench and adding value at the back end of the game."