All appeals against the Environmental Protection Authority's assessment on a proposal to mine iron ore in the Helena-Aurora Range have been dismissed by the WA environment minister.

The EPA this year found that a proposal by Mineral Resources Limited to develop the Jackson 5 and Bungalbin East iron ore deposits within the Helena-Aurora Range, north of Southern Cross, was environmentally unacceptable.

The report received nine appeals against its recommendations, which were then investigated by the Appeals Convenor.

WA Environment Minister Stephen Dawson said on Friday he had found the EPA's assessment to be rigorous and comprehensive.

"I agree with the conclusions of the Appeals Convenor and the reasoning behind those conclusions, and have dismissed the appeals accordingly," he said.

However, it is not the final decision from the state government, with a determination on whether the proposal should be implemented expected to be made by the end of the year.