Michael Hooper is now the most yellow-carded player in history with eight in 78 Tests. (AAP)

Captain Michael Hooper doesn't believe he's become a target for referees despite his recent spate of yellow cards for the Wallabies.

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper doesn't believe he's become a target for referees despite his recent spate of yellow cards.

Hooper has been sin-binned in Australia's last two matches against England and Wales and is now the most yellow-carded player in history with eight in 78 Tests.

Australia face a Scotland side that beat them in Sydney last June.

The last six encounters have been shared at three apiece and Hooper is desperate to ensure he stays on the field for the entire 80 minutes to help his side end a difficult 2017 on a high at Murrayfield.

"I don't think I have been targeted," Hooper said.

"I have come off the back of a few tackles and I need to clean up my game there.

"I hate being off the field and make the other boys do the hard work with 14 and sometimes 13 men like the the last game.

"No-one is hurting more than me and I want to get it right."

Hooper cut a frustrated figure when he was given his marching orders by referee Ben O'Keeffe in the 30-6 loss to England last week but refused to blame anyone but himself for his indiscipline.

"In the Wales game the ref said the next penalty would be going off the field," he said.

"In that game I made the wrong call and paid the penalty.

"The one at the weekend was just an accumulation of penalties and I was off the field so it was pretty straight forward."

Saturday's match also brings the curtain down on Stephen Moore's rugby career that began in 2002.

"He's held in such high regard by all of us and I can speak for the whole squad and players back at home who have played for him," he said.

"He's been instrumental in that as a mentor when he was captain and to leave that mark and the legacy he's had is fantastic."

The match will also see powerhouse young prop Taniela Tupou make his debut and Hooper is hugely excited by the prospect of seeing the rampaging 130kg 21-year-old in a gold jersey.

"He's a very strong bloke," Hooper said.

"He's very impressive not only in the gym but around the field.

"He goes about his business well. He was a bit shocked when he got selected today.

"The rest of the boys weren't because of the stuff he's been doing at training."