Australian quick Pat Cummins has warned that the fiery Gabba deck expected from the outset won't be on show at the first Ashes Test until at least day three.

Fireworks were expected when Cummins combined in a home Test for the first time with fellow quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood on day one of the Ashes opener in Brisbane on Thursday.

However, it was more of a fizzer with little life in the usually juicy Gabba pitch as England negotiated their way to 4-196 at stumps after winning the toss.

National selector and Triple M commentator Mark Waugh described it as the flattest day one Gabba wicket he had seen.

While Australia will be looking for quick wickets early on day two armed with a new ball, Cummins believed the deck won't resemble the Gabba of old until Saturday at the earliest.

"It was pretty soft and a bit slower than we thought," Cummins said.

"It got quicker that last session but I still think it will take another day or so to get back to the really quick Gabba that everyone is expecting.

"Gabba day one was a little bit softer, a little bit slower and it probably will be day two and three (Saturday).

"Hopefully it gets a bit quicker."

England No.3 James Vince struck a Test-high 83 on his Ashes debut, sharing a 125-run second-wicket stand with opener Mark Stoneman (53) on Thursday after the visitors were reeling at 1-2.

However, England were on a go-slow all day despite the less threatening Gabba conditions, much to Cummins' surprise.

"I thought the wicket out there was a bit English in that it was a bit slower and felt like some balls popped up," Cummins said.

"The wicket was a bit soft so they probably batted like they did back home, but yeah I was little bit surprised (by their go slow)."

Cummins may not believe the Gabba wicket will show life until the weekend but Vince believed Friday morning was the crucial session for the first Test.

"The morning is crucial for us," he said.

"If we get through the first hour we can edge our way to a big score.

"It will be interesting to see how they (Australia's three quicks) respond tomorrow with a few overs in their legs."