At least 54 people have been killed and 75 more wounded after suspected militants targeted a mosque in Egypt's north Sinai with a bomb and gunfire.

MENA state news agency, citing an official source, raised the death toll from a pervious 25 after Friday's attack.

The attack targeted targeting supporters of the security forces attending prayers at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed, west of Arish city.

Eyewitnesses report ambulances ferrying wounded from the scene to nearby hospitals.