Brisbane have taken explosive Victorian midfielder Cameron Rayner with the first overall pick at the 2017 AFL draft.

The Western Jets' onballer was widely tipped to claim the No.1 mantle, so it came as no surprise when the Lions called his name first at Friday night's draft meeting in Sydney.

Rayner has won rave reviews for his strength at the contest and ability to go forward and kick a goal, which has resulted in him being likened to Richmond superstar Dustin Martin.

"I'm just really excited and happy to be a part of the Brisbane Lions," Rayner said.

"I think it's such a big honour seeing some of the players that have been before me (at No.1). I've got some big shoes to fill.

"I'm just really looking froward to getting up there and getting to work."

Fremantle snapped up Sandringham Dragons midfielder Andrew Brayshaw with the second overall selection, while Carlton claimed Bendigo Pioneers onballer Paddy Dow with the third overall selection.

Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke went to North Melbourne fourth overall, while the Dockers rounded out the top five by taking Eastern Ranges onballer Adam Cerra.

Some clubs were unsure how a minor heart condition would affect Eastern Ranges forward-midfielder Jaidyn Stephenson at AFL level but Collingwood were confident enough to use pick six on him.

St Kilda had back-to-back picks at seven and eight and they snapped up midfielder Hunter Clark (Dandenong Stingrays) and defender Nicholas Coffield (Northern Knights).

Thunder key defender Aaron Naughton went to the Western Bulldogs at nine and Bendigo Pioneers midfielder Lochie O'Brien went to Carlton at pick No.10.