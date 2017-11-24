Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has blamed long days of campaigning for a slip of the tongue when he almost urged a vote for One Nation.

It's the last thing Tim Nicholls really wanted to say out loud, but a slip of the tongue may trip up the LNP leader on the final campaigning day for the Queensland election.

During a round of interviews with breakfast television shows on Friday, Mr Nicholls appeared to almost urge a vote for One Nation.

"If you want a stable majority government ... then the best thing to do is to support your LNP, One N, uh, LNP candidate at the election," he said on Seven.

He later told Sky News the stumble was down to the long days of campaigning.

The LNP leader has been dogged by the possibility of the party having to do a deal with One Nation to form government, but he's insisted there will be no coalition or cabinet position for the ultra-conservative party.

Instead, he's been pushing for voters to put the LNP first to ensure majority government, warning that One Nation has irresponsible and inexperienced candidates.