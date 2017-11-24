Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon has snared two quick wickets amid a collapse of 6-56, with England all out for 302 at lunch on day two of the first Ashes Test.

Nathan Lyon has backed up pre-Ashes taunts with spin-induced torment for England, who collapsed to be all out for 302 at lunch on day two of the Ashes opener.

Lyon riled past and present England players with a series of inflammatory comments earlier this week.

The offspinner starred on Friday, when the morning session ended with Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson copping a barrage of verbals and bouncers.

Steve Smith will be content with a collapse of 6-56 that finished the innings, although the tourists would have been rolled for 291 if Shaun Marsh held a catch in the deep to dismiss Broad.

Lyon removed dangerman Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes in the space of five deliveries, with the wickets coming after a series of half-shouts, edges and unplayable deliveries.

Mitchell Starc, who cut his leg in a minor fielding mishap but soon after returned to the attack, broke an 83-run stand between Moeen and Dawid Malan when the latter picked out Marsh in the deep.

An even more unconvincing pull shot from Jonny Bairstow handed Pat Cummins his third wicket of the match and Tim Paine his first catch.

Lyon bowled with excellent control, generated remarkable turn and consistently troubled England's batsmen.

Australia's second-most prolific Test spinner was also lively on day one, during which he completed a remarkable run-out to dismiss top-scorer James Vince for 83.

"I don't know how he doesn't have six-for, let alone one-for ... he's one of the world's best spinners at the moment, if not the best," Cummins said on Thursday.