Katter's Australian Party state leader Rob Katter has hit out at the major parties, accusing them of taking outback Queensland for granted during the election.

The Katter's Australian Party state leader, who played a key role in helping Labor rule with a minority government since 2015, said Labor and the LNP were guilty of taking the west for granted.

The farthest west Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk travelled during the four-week campaign was a pit-stop in Dalby on her way to the Kumbia races for Melbourne Cup Day.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls spent just one day travelling to outback centres Charleville and Emerald during the third week on the hustings.

"That shows you how much they expect that vote, and won't fight for it," Mr Katter told AAP.

"We've had to fight for every little inch we've gotten in parliament for the KAP because there's absolutely no interest in stuff out here."

It follows a Galaxy poll which shows Labor leading the LNP two-party-preferred in southeast Queensland 54 to 46 per cent, while the results were flipped in the regions 52-48 in favour of the LNP.

Ms Palaszczuk formed a minority government with the support of Independent Peter Wellington, but has relied on Mr Katter and KAP colleague Shane Knuth to pass some legislation.

Despite the premier's claim she'd rather go into opposition than form another minority government, KAP would happily work with Labor or the LNP during the next term.

But Mr Katter says it would be on his terms.

"We're an alternative party for a reason, we don't want to be a rubber stamp for anyone," he said.

Mr Katter said the last three years had "dispelled the myth" that a large majority was needed for productive government in Queensland.