Cult hero Nathan Lyon has laughed off England's angry response to his pre-Ashes sledging, saying his plan to take the focus off teammates Tim Paine and rookie Cameron Bancroft had worked perfectly.

But the Australian offspinner did not back down on Friday, saying he was finally confident in his own skin in the Test arena to back up his controversial comments.

The usually popular Lyon was public enemy No.1 in England after claiming Australia wanted to "end careers" this Ashes series.

He also copped it for saying former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior was scared on the last Ashes tour in Australia and wanted to go home mid-series.

It was uncharacteristic stuff from the easy going Lyon, who has become a national hero thanks to his "Nice Garry" catchphrase.

It prompted England captain Joe Root to claim the laidback offie had placed undue pressure on himself ahead of the first Test in Brisbane.

But Lyon said on Friday that was the point.

After Australia moved to 4-165 at stumps on day two, trailing by 137 runs, Lyon claimed his game plan was to take the heat away from recalled wicketkeeper Paine in his first Test in seven years and rookie opener Bancroft.

"I took a lot of pressure off Tim Paine and Cameron Bancroft - I thought you guys were a little bit smarter than that," Lyon laughed when quizzed on Friday about his barbs.

"I am not going to stand back from what I said.

"I am confident in my own bowling.

"It is probably the best it has ever come out of my hand."

No one was arguing after Lyon was almost unplayable at times in the Ashes opener in Brisbane.

He bowled with venom but not much luck, finishing with 2-78 off 36 overs as England were dismissed for 302 on Friday in their first innings.

Lyon also pulled off a stunning direct-hit run-out of danger man James Vince (83) on day one.

Australian quick Pat Cummins joked that Lyon should trash talk teams more often if that was what the spinner produced.

Lyon said it was a result of being on top of his game - not trying to back up his sledges.

"My confidence has grown a large amount the last 14 months," he said.

"I have worked hard in the nets ... and really nailed my consistency, really know my game inside and out and what works for me.

"The comments I said have nothing to do with how I am bowling now.

"I know I am a leader and one of the most experienced in the change rooms.

"If I can share my experience with the younger guys, then hopefully, we can put Australian cricket in a good place."

Lyon was less chatty when asked about his Prior barb.

"Next question," he said.