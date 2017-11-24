Stephen Moore will start the 129th and final Test of his storied career when Michael Cheika's side faces Scotland at Murrayfield.

The 34-year-old will retire from all forms of the game following Saturday's clash, which will be his 97th Test start and eighth match against the Scots.

Tighthead prop Taniela Tupou, 21, is set to make his long-awaited Test debut after completing his three-year residency requirement.

Fellow Queenslander Lukhan Tui will also return from injury via the bench, after suffering a hamstring strain in the narrow win over the Barbarians in Sydney last month.

AUSTRALIA: Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (capt), Ben McCalman, Blake Enever, Rob Simmons, Sekope Kepu, Stephen Moore, Scott Sio. Reserves: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tetera Faulkner, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Tui, Lopeti Timani, Nick Phipps, Karmichael Hunt, Henry Speight.