There was no love lost for James Anderson when the England quick returned to the scene of one of the Ashes's most infamous moments at the Gabba on Friday.

This time the stump microphones didn't pick up a threat to break James Anderson's arm.

But it was no love-in when the veteran England quick returned to the scene of one of the Ashes' most infamous moments on day two of the first Test.

Four years ago Anderson copped one of the great sprays from then Australian captain Michael Clarke when the outspoken speedster inevitably got chirpy while batting at the Gabba.

"Get ready for a broken f**king arm," Clarke could be heard yelling at the bemused tailender.

It was seen as a line-in-the-sand moment for Australia who went on to claim the series 5-0.

No one could be heard threatening physical harm when Anderson returned to Brisbane on Friday.

But few would have ruled it out after watching - and hearing - the Australians come to life when Anderson strode to the wicket.

After being booed by the sold-out Gabba crowd, he didn't have to wait long to cop it from one of the main protagonists from the 2013 controversy, David Warner.

The Australian vice-captain could be seen constantly running past Anderson with friendly advice before the rest of the nearby fielders piped up.

After a quiet morning, stump mikes suddenly registered constant chatter with Anderson at the crease.

At one stage he'd clearly had enough. "Oh shut up," he was heard saying between deliveries.

While it was unclear how personal the sledging got on Friday, George Bailey has cleared up what sparked the 2013 run-in.

Bailey was fielding at short leg as the chat quickly spiralled out of control.

"(Anderson) asked whether I thought the Barmy Army would ever write a song about me," the former Test batsman told cricket.com.au.

"I replied I didn't think they would, that I really liked the songs they already had in their repertoire (and) what they brought to the game.

"And then he said ... out of everyone on the field I was the one he'd most like to punch, which I thought was a bit rough.

"Davey Warner just hadn't drawn breath the whole time and I thought, 'I've been quite friendly here'.

"I also realised I had a steel-reinforced helmet on and 40,000 people in the stands, most of whom were going to back me up.

"So I've never felt more confident in a fight."