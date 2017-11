An automated vehicle conference has been told there needs to be 150 legislative changes to allow the new technology in NSW.

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey, NRMA director Tim Trumper and experts in the field on Friday discussed the need for legislative amendments.

"At last count, we've identified 150 pieces of legislation that will need amending to ensure automated vehicles can legally operate on our state's roads," Ms Pavey told the Sydney conference.