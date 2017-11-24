Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk goes into the 2017 state election with three years governing under her belt, and a drive to show she deserves the role.

Her election boilover in 2015 stunned the state, but Annastacia Palaszczuk looks poised to show Queenslanders her win was no fluke, despite some stumbles on the 2017 campaign trail.

Then, Ms Palaszczuk did the seemingly impossible by leading her party back from the wilderness after being reduced to just seven seats out of 89 at the 2012 poll.

Now, the 48-year-old Labor leader faces the real test of her mettle, to finally shake off the unflattering suggestion she is the "accidental premier".

She suffered a nightmare start to the campaign, with anti-Adani protesters gatecrashing her commencement speech before shadowing her for the first week on the hustings.

And the personal became public at the end of the first week, with Ms Palaszczuk alleging the Liberal National Party were planning to launch a "smear campaign" over her partner Shaun Drabsch's work for a consulting firm on the Adani mine project.

The horror first week caused the Palaszczuk camp to circle the wagons around the premier, limiting her access to both the media and everyday Queenslanders with carefully staged press events.

However in doing so they holstered one of the biggest guns in their arsenal - Ms Palaszczuk herself, who is never better than when interacting with regular people.

A moment of breakthrough happened late in the first week of the campaign while Ms Palaszczuk was in Rockhampton, and granted the media access for an afternoon walk.

Tense at first, she rapidly relaxed and enjoyed the moment of relative peace, and was gifted with a spontaneous meeting with a disability group she had visited previously.

She talked with the group for several minutes, unpressed for time and clearly enjoying the interaction, before posing for some photos, several of which were published in local, state and national media.

At Labor's campaign launch a fortnight later, her father Henry Palaszczuk, from whom she took over as the Member for Inala in 2006, identified her ability to connect with people as her strongest asset.

"I have tremendous confidence in the strength of Annastacia, and I think it's her decency that will get her through in the end," he told AAP.

"It's imperative for any politician to get out of the city, get among the people and not just talk to them but sit down around kitchen tables and listen to them, and that is Annastacia's great strength."

In addition to that is her ability, proven now after three years of office, to hold together a minority government through crossbench ructions and internal factional squabbling.

Despite that, Ms Palaszczuk has been relentlessly on-message throughout the campaign about her plea to voters to give her a majority this time around, linking the LNP with One Nation and ruling out forming government herself with any of the minor parties or independents.

A full 60 per cent of undecided voters who saw her speak during the only debate of the campaign, the People's Forum, said they would vote for Labor on polling day, a resounding testament to her ability to connect with regular people.

Ms Palaszczuk began her time in office with some still unable to pronounce or spell her last name; she has since become a popular leader and if voters do return her to office, there will be nothing "accidental" about it.