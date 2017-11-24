Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and LNP leader Tim Nicholls will make a final pitch to voters before bringing their state election campaigns to an end.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will make one last pitch to Queenslanders on Friday as Tim Nicholls darts across the state in a final election campaign effort.

Ms Palaszczuk will address the Queensland Media Club on Friday after failing to agree on an earlier date to debate her Liberal National Party opponent.

Mr Nicholls, who on Thursday returned to the southeast corner after days spent appealing to battlers in the state's north, will traverse nine electorates trying to rally support.

It's a contrasting end to Labor and the LNP's campaigns ahead of Saturday's poll, with both notably ending on an opposite note to which they began.

Hours after calling the election date on November 29, Ms Palaszczuk swiftly boarded a plane and headed north while Mr Nicholls spent days zigzagging throughout southeast seats.

Both are expected to face questions over how their respective parties will pay for billions of dollars worth of campaign promises and strategies to address mounting debt, a day after their costings were publicly released.