THE HIGHLIGHTS AND LOWLIGHTS OF THE QUEENSLAND ELECTION CAMPAIGN

COSTINGS? YEAH, IT'S ALL GOOD

Voters were given just over a day to get their heads around how the parties were going to pay for their election promises. For three weeks, they had announced policies both big and small, without detailing how they would pay for them or how they would address the state's growing debt issue. That finally changed on Thursday afternoon. Labor announced it was going to introduce four new taxes - but nothing that would hit the hip pocket of the ordinary Queenslanders. The LNP said it would all but scrap Cross River Rail, saving $2.5 billion to reallocate to other infrastructure projects. One Nation kept it nice and simple, releasing a statement with six lines about how they would make budget savings, including reallocating Cross River Rail funds and cutting the $1 billion renewal energy program and RET.

HE SAID, SHE SAID

Traditionally, the leaders of the two major parties will publicly debate each other at least once during the election campaign. But it didn't happen this time, with "scheduling issues" blamed. So instead of Palaszczuk going head-to-head with Nicholls, the only time they appeared together was during a people's forum that also included One Nation's Queensland leader Steve Dickson. The following week, Nicholls and Dickson appeared at another "leaders' debate" with KAP's Rob Katter in Townsville - but without Palaszczuk, who was blitzing central Queensland.

WHEN PAULINE MET JO-ANN

Much of the election campaign has consisted of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk demonising Pauline Hanson's One Nation party and the potential of a deal with the LNP. She has gone so far as to say she'd rather lose government than work with the minor party. So she was most annoyed when maverick Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller had a very warm and public catch up with Hanson in Ipswich. Palaszczuk dismissed it as Miller just being nice to the new grandmother, but it took over the news cycle for the day and damaged the strength of Labor's no-One Nation sloganeering.

GETTING AROUND

Voters in northern and central Queensland will have had their fill of politicians by the end of the campaign. The premier, with her media pack in tow, flew straight to Airlie Beach in the state's north within hours of her calling the election on Sunday October 29. But it was a slower start for Team Nicholls, who had trouble sourcing a plane. They finally flew out of the southeast by the end of the first week. The pair have been zipping up and down the coast ever since. Pauline Hanson took a more down-to-earth approach, launching the Battler Bus - which lived up to its name by breaking down - in the second week of the campaign. After taking a break to fulfil her duties in the Senate, she returned for the final week, with a quick break to welcome her new grandson to the world. Her state leader made only a brief appearance on the Battler Bus, but Steve Dickson spent most of his time trying to shore up support in his own seat of Buderim.

THE THINGS YOU'LL DO FOR ATTENTION

There are photo ops and then there are photo ops that go viral. Someone in Team Nicholls thought it would be a good idea to have the LNP leader (with the reporters in the carriage) ride a scary rollercoaster at Movie World on the Gold Coast. The pic of an open-mouthed wannabe premier took the meme world by storm. It was, at least, a change from hard hats and hi-vis vests, selfies and sitting at child-size school desks which are the new norm for election campaigns. Animals also got into the picture. Palaszczuk showed up at the Irwins' Australia Zoo, posing with meerkats and koalas. And someone brought a cow along to a Hanson event.

STAR POWER

It's not unusual to bring in the big guns to jazz things up. Palaszczuk had boxing world champion and local Queensland hero Jeff Horn in her corner at Labor's otherwise low-key launch. She also managed to be by rugby league star Johnathan Thurston's side when he was named as Queensland's Australian of the Year nominee. Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten made an appearance or two as well. The LNP had to wait until the beginning of the final week to get a globe-trotting prime minister involved. Malcolm Turnbull delivered a rousing speech to the campaign launch before heading to St Lucia to help shadow treasurer Scott Emerson. And then he was gone. Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce was tied up with his own by-election campaign, but he did make a last minute visit to Mackay on Thursday. Campaigning old hands John Howard and Julie Bishop also made an appearance.

