QUEENSLAND'S ECONOMY IN A NUTSHELL:

--

Unemployment:

* The state's jobless rate for October was 6.0 per cent, seasonally adjusted, up from 5.9 per cent in September.

* The unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent at the time of the January 2015 poll and peaked at 6.7 per cent in April that year.

* Labor claims 122,500 jobs have been created during its term of government.

--

Debt:

* Currently $72 billion, below the $80 billion it has been forecast to hit in 2017/18 by the Newman government.

* Projected to hit $81 billion by 2020/21.

* Treasurer Curtis Pitt says the state will never have a clean balance sheet: "There is no case in Queensland where you will ever see zero debt, let's be clear about that."

* LNP Leader Tim Nicholls has promised to reduce debt but has so far failed to say how: "What we've said is we'll maintain a balance over the economic cycle."

--

Growth:

* Queensland's economy grew 1.8 per cent during 2016/17.

* The state budget had forecast growth of 2.75 per cent for the year.