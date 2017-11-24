Reflecting on the influence of former prime minister John Howard, ten years after Kevin Rudd swept to power.

On November 24, 2007, Australia was coming to terms with the loss of one of its longest-serving prime ministers - John Howard.

Howard not only lost government but also his seat as Kevin Rudd swept into government.

A decade on the Howard legacy remains strong:

ECONOMY

Financial stability was the backbone of the coalition's success and the economic prosperity during Howard's 11 years and eight months as PM helped keep him in office.

Boosted by a housing boom and a resources boom, the local economy withstood buffeting from an Asian economic meltdown, the dotcom crash and the US subprime mortgage crisis.

The average wage increased by more than 50 per cent, unemployment plummeted to 30-year lows and the Australian dollar cracked 90 US cents for the first time in a decade.

Interest rates spent much of the time at historic lows, although 10 successive rises since 2002 eroded much of Howard's economic credibility.

TOUGH ON TERROR

Howard was known by US President George W Bush as his "man of steel" for leaping in to help fight the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Anti-Terrorism Act 2005 brought in significant changes including criminalising the funding of terrorism and restricting individuals' freedom of movement and association; laws that were labelled "draconian" at the time by civil liberties groups.

TOUGH ON GUNS

After the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 Howard moved swiftly to outlaw automatic weapons and encouraged the states and territories to adopt a National Firearms Agreement.

He instituted a gun buy-back scheme funded through an amendment to the Medicare Levy; however a recent report has found the states and territories have weakened firearms legislation in the subsequent 20 years.

TOUGH ON UNIONS

Tensions with unions during the Howard era came to a head in 1997 when balaclava-clad security men and guard dogs stormed the nation's wharves to quell Australia's biggest ever industrial dispute, as Patrick stevedores sacked its 2000 workers and replaced them with non-union labour.

STAUNCH CONSERVATIVE

Howard refused to condemn Pauline Hanson for her anti-Asian stance; he altered the Marriage Act to outlaw same-sex marriage; refused to apologise to the stolen generation of Aboriginals - his attitudes which seemed more in keeping with the 1950s and not the new millennium.

SPORTING TRAGIC

Howard's love of cricket and other sports was legendary and he presided over what was arguably Australia's finest sporting moment - the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

THE MORE THINGS CHANGE

Ten years later, Howard's former seat of Bennelong is again under threat by a female Labor candidate - although this time it's seasoned politician Kristina Kenneally and not journalist Maxine McKew, who stole the blue-ribbon Liberal seat in the Rudd-slide of 2007.