Serin and Trinh-Duc replace Antoine Dupont and Anthony Belleau, who failed to make the most of their opportunities in a 38-18 loss to the All Blacks and last Saturday's 18-17 defeat against South Africa, both at the Stade de France.

Trinh-Duc is back in the starting line-up for the first time since he was paired with Serin in a 37-15 defeat in South Africa last June.

While the front row, led by captain Guilhem Guirado, is unchanged, wing Teddy Thomas is the only back to retain his place in the starting line-up.

Team:

15-Scott Spedding, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Damian Penaud, 12-Henry Chavancy, 11-Gabriel Lacroix, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Baptiste Serin, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Sekou Macalou, 6-Judicael Cancoriet, 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Romain Taofifenua, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1-Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Daniel Kotze, 19-Paul Jedrasiak, 20-Fabien Sanconnie, 21-Antoine Dupont, 22-Mathieu Bastareaud, 23-Hugo Bonneval

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by David Goodman)