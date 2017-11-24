A closer look at Australia's final match of their spring tour against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Head to head - Australia 21 Scotland 10

Last encounter - June 17 2017, Sydney: Scotland 24 Australia 19

Man to watch - Fullback Stuart Hogg is regarded as the best No.15 to play for his country since Gavin Hastings. The British and Irish Lions star was outstanding against the All Blacks last week and will be a key man in attack for Gregor Townsend's side.

Key man for Australia - Kurtley Beale. Wasn't at his best against England last week, but is still Australia's most potent attacking weapon.

Where the match will be won: Australia have added some real Queensland beef on their bench in the form of Reds duo Taniela Tupou and Lukhan Tui. The input of this pair in the second half will give the Wallabies a real shot in the arm.

What's at stake: This a match the Wallabies are desperate to win as they bid farewell to a difficult 2017 season. It is also the final game of Stephen Moore's storied career. Scotland went close to beating the All Blacks last week and are keen to prove they can produce on a regular basis.