Nathan Lyon has heaped praise on Shaun Marsh, saying the much-maligned batsman is in the "form of his life" after helping rescue Australia from the brink of Ashes disaster.

One of the most contentious picks for the first Test, Marsh produced one the most important knocks of his stop-start career to finish day two at the Gabba on 44 not out.

Marsh's critics would have been sharpening their knives when the West Australian strode to the crease, with the hosts reduced to 4-76 in pursuit of England's 302.

And with the man he controversially beat for the No.6 batting role, Glenn Maxwell, smoking an unbeaten 213 in the Sheffield Shield for Victoria on Friday, he couldn't afford to fail.

But instead of faltering under the pressure, Marsh forged a stubborn 89-run stand with skipper Steve Smith.

Lyon said he always had confidence the 34-year-old could do it.

"There's obviously a lot of nerves, it's an Ashes series," Lyon told reporters.

"But there's a lot of confidence in that change room regarding each and every one of those players.

"He looks composed, calm at the wicket.

"I'm very happy with SOS so I'm very confident he can come out and hopefully build a big partnership with Smithy again tomorrow morning."

It's been a bizarre Test match so far for Marsh.

He went into it with concerns over a lingering back injury and needed painkilling injections to play but was thrust straight into the field at short leg on day one.

On Friday, he left teammate Mitchell Starc with torn trousers and a bloodied leg after an avoidable collision in the outfield.

Then, off Starc's bowling, Marsh did all the hard work to get under Stuart Broad's hook shot to the boundary late in England's innings but dropped it cold.

Fortunately, his effort with the bat more than made up for those manic moments.

"I'm a massive fan of Shaun Marsh," Lyon said.

"I'm very good mates with him, the way he batted against us in Shield cricket a couple of weeks ago really put his name up in lights for me.

"I know I said to Smithy he's in the form of his life."