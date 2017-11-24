A snapshot of day two of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba.

AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND FIRST ASHES TEST, DAY TWO:

* Score: England 302. Australia 4-165

* Man of the moment: Steve Smith. Australia's unbeaten streak at the Gabba looked in real danger until their dependable skipper came to the crease. Smith (64no) stroked his fifth Ashes half-century and in tandem with the much-maligned Shaun Marsh (44no), wrested momentum back from England to set up a thrilling third day

* Key moment: The early losses of Cameron Bancroft (5) and Usman Khawaja (11) left Smith and opener David Warner at the crease for Australia - a reliable pairing to dig the hosts out of their hole. But Warner couldn't resist a short one from James Ball and chipped it to Dawid Malan at short midwicket, falling for 26 and exposing the team's soft middle order

* Stat of the day: 217 - the number of balls faced by Smith and Shaun Marsh in their disciplined, unbeaten 89-run fifth-wicket partnership that averted a major crisis.

* Summary: Resuming at 4-196, England survived the first hour unscathed but Malan's top edge off Mitchell Starc's bowling was the breakthrough Australia needed. The next five wickets fell inside an extended first session with the dangerous Nathan Lyon claiming two. But England's total of 302 looked a lot better once the hosts went out to bat on an uncharacteristically placid Gabba surface. They were reduced to 4-76 just after the tea break and looked in real trouble until Smith and Marsh rescued the innings. Australia trail by 137 runs.

* Quote of the day: "I took a lot of pressure off Tim Paine and Cameron Bancroft - I thought you guys were a little bit smarter than that." - A bullish Nathan Lyon explains the motive behind his pre-series trash talk.