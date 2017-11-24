Two-time winner Jordan Spieth feels conditions will help him in the Australian Open second round. (AAP)

Jordan Spieth is expecting help from the weather to aid his quest for a third Australian Open title in four appearances.

The world No.2 was unperturbed after finding himself seven shots off the pace, set by 22-year-old former amateur ace Cameron Davis (NSW), going into the second round at The Australian.

He was looking to go low on Friday in gentler morning conditions, while most of the frontrunners, including Davis and equal third-placed Jason Day, can typically expect to encounter the sort of afternoon winds he struggled in on Thursday.

While Davis delighted with an eight-under-par 63 in the morning, three-time major champion Spieth carded a battling 70 that included five bogeys.

"Those (Thursday morning) guys will get what we had this afternoon and it'll certainly be more difficult, so being seven back isn't really seven back," said Spieth.

"My goal is to shoot three or four (under par) per round, so I've got to make up a couple."

Spieth and fellow former world No.1 Day, who was five under, had slightly different ideas about how the weekend scoring could play out.

Day said: "I think if I can shoot 5, 5, 5, 5 (under) - get it to 20 under, then I'll have a good chance of winning."

But Day is playing at The Australian for the first time since he was the low amateur in 2004.

Spieth won on the course in his Australian Open debut in 2014 and tied second behind Matt Jones a year later at the same venue, and he is pretty sure scoring will be harder on Saturday and Sunday for those atop the leaderboard.

"This golf course is going to bake out on the weekend," he said.

"You'll see scores back up on this course because the wind always blows and the greens firm up."