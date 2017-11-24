World No.2 Jordan Spieth believes he's still in the hunt to defend his Australian Open crown despite falling eight shots off the pace after the second round.

A defiant Jordan Spieth is promising a weekend charge after placing his Australian Open title defence in serious jeopardy with another ho-hum second round.

Spieth arrived on Friday feeling "off" and departed well off the pace after an even-par 71.

The round left the world No.2 trailing mid-round clubhouse leader Lucas Herbert by eight shots.

But a birdie on the last hole to put the three-time major champion back in red figures buoyed Spieth, who hopes to carry the momentum into so-called moving day on Saturday.

"You know on this golf course more than just about any that we play, I feel like you can make up more ground and come from behind here over I think any tournament I've played this entire year," he said.

"Just given the golf course will start to bake out and you get really calm conditions in the morning that leave the windier conditions for the afternoon.

"So I'll have a pretty gettable golf course, I imagine, in the morning tomorrow with the guys really having to watch themselves in the afternoon.

"If I can post something like 5, 6-under, then I'm very much in this tournament."

Spieth's usually reliable putter has so far deserted the Texan this trip to Australia.

He also struggled around the greens on Friday.

"It has just been a little short-game rust that's kind of hurt me a bit the last couple of days that prevents me from being five or so under," he said.

"Then, instead, I'm at one (under).

"Today I just got to the range and it felt off, a little bit of an off day from the get-go - and that happens.

"But I was able to hold it together."