Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne has survived two scares to be 21 not out against India in Nagpur. (AAP)

Sri Lanka are 47 for the loss of two wickets at lunch on the opening day of their second Test against India in Nagpur.

Dimuth Karunaratne has had two big reprieves to remain unbeaten on 21 with Sri Lanka reaching 2-47 at lunch after winning the toss in the second cricket Test against India in Nagpur.

Karunaratne put on 20 for the opening stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama (13), who was caught at first slip off Ishant Sharma (1-19) in the fifth over.

He added 24 runs for the second wicket before Lahiru Thirimanne was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 25th.

In a run of luck around Thirimanne's dismissal, Karunaratne was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at mid-on off Ashwin's bowling and an over before the interval, appeared to be out stumped but the umpires ruled Ravindra Jadeja had over-stepped and signalled a no-ball.

Sri Lanka made slow progress after skipper Dinesh Chandimal won Friday's toss and batted against an Indian team containing three changes from the drawn series opener in Kolkata.

Ishant Sharma was recalled to replace the injured Mohammad Shami, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan were released from the squad and replaced by Murali Vijay and Rohit Sharma.