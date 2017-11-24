Australia's Mitchell Starc collides with Shaun Marsh during day two of the Ashes Test. (AAP)

Mitchell Starc has avoided serious damage after a fielding mishap on day two of the Ashes opener, with the spearhead returning to the Gabba shortly after cutting his leg.

Starc and Shaun Marsh were both hunting down a ball in the deep on Friday, when the sliding spearhead managed to cut his left leg with the spikes on his right boot.

The left-armer trudged off the oval and dashed into the rooms for treatment but emerged two overs later to field, with Steve Smith asking him to bowl after the morning drinks break.