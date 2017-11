A fire has raced through 30 hectares of stubble north of Adelaide, threatening one home at Hamley Bridge.

A home has come under threat as fire raged through crops at Hamley Bridge, north of Adelaide.

The blaze destroyed about 30 hectares of stubble in less than half an hour on Friday with fire crews reporting flames as high as six metres.

The Country Fire Service says one home was threatened but crews managed to contain the blaze before it reached the property.