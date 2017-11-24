State of Origin will remain in Sydney during the rebuild of ANZ and Allianz Stadiums. (AAP)

The NSW government announced on Friday that both the state's big stadiums will be knocked down and rebuilt at a cost of $2 billion.

The stadiums won't be available in 2020 but NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg assures fans that State of Origin and the grand final will remain in Sydney that year.

Allianz Stadium in Moore Park will be demolished in 2018 and reopen in 2021, and ANZ Stadium will be closed after the 2019 NRL grand final and will be back in action in 2022.

The state government says the NRL grand final will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2020.

It will return to Allianz Stadium in 2021-22 before being locked in at ANZ Stadium from 2023 until 2044.

Origin will also be played out of Allianz Stadium while ANZ Stadium is unavailable in 2021 and 2022.

The NSWRL and NRL said no firm plan was in place for Origin in 2020 but it was expected to be played out of the SCG.

The new Western Sydney Stadium at Parramatta - due to open in 2019 - is not believed to be an option due to it having a capacity of just 30,000.

"A minimum of one State of Origin during that term will be played in Sydney," Greenberg said.

He said he had no doubt more clubs would play out of the three big stadiums upon their completion and they would ultimately attract more events.

"Our preference has always been to get a stadium network in Sydney that delivers the very best entertainment experience," Greenberg said.

"That's exactly what the government's delivered on today. This is a momentous day for the state of NSW, also for rugby league, players, clubs and most importantly rugby league fans. They will have a chance to go to three of the best stadiums purpose-built for rectangular sport."

The project has thrown up a number of problems for the stadium's NRL tenants.

The Sydney Roosters have already announced they will play out of the SCG next door while the new 45,000-seat Allianz Stadium is being built.

Wests Tigers have options to play out of the Western Sydney Stadium as well as their traditional homes of Leichhardt Oval and Campbelltown Stadium.

South Sydney will likely use Western Sydney Stadium and Allianz Stadium while Canterbury are expected to play out of Parramatta and Belmore Oval.