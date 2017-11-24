Forty per cent of adolescents with food allergies are experiencing frequent anaphylactic episodes, an Australian study has found.

Research shows four out of 10 Australian teens with food allergies are experiencing frequent allergic reactions, including potentially deadly anaphylaxis.

A Murdoch Children's Research Institute study found those with nut allergies were at greatest risk of severe reactions.

Having more than two food allergies doubled the risk of a food allergic reaction compared to those with a single food allergy.

"This study highlights the alarming frequency of adverse food reactions among adolescents and the need for specific management and education strategies aimed at allergen avoidance in this high risk age group," allergist Professor Katie Allen said.

The MCRI's SchoolNuts study involved 10,000 students aged 10 - 14. The findings found of the 547 with a food allergy, half had experienced an allergic reaction in the past year.

Almost 10 per cent reported potentially life threatening anaphylactic reactions, with most "surprisingly" occurring in the home.

"This is in contrast to the assumption that schools and restaurants pose higher risk for accidental allergen exposure and may reflect the compulsory training around food allergy that has been in place in the Victorian educational sector since 2008," said lead author Vicki McWilliam.

Asthma was found not to be associated with severe reactions, says Ms McWilliam.

The study is published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.