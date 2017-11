Scientists have found a way to screen potent cancer-killing immune cells from donor blood and multiply them by the million.

A radical new immune therapy developed from cases of "miraculous" cancer recovery could be tested on patients as early as next year.

British scientists have found a way to screen potent cancer-killing immune cells from donor blood and multiply them by the million.

The neutrophil cells form part of the body's first line of defence against foreign invaders, known as the innate immune system.

They are believed to be a key reason why rare and lucky individuals spontaneously shrug off lethal cancers, giving rise to "miracle recovery" headlines.

Now a biotech company working with researchers from King's College London is preparing for early trials of the neutrophil treatment that could lead to a cancer therapy revolution.

Alex Blyth, chief executive of LIfT Biosciences, said: "We're not talking about simply managing cancer. We're looking at a curative therapy that you would receive once a week over the course of five to six weeks.

"Based on our laboratory and mouse model experiments we would hope to see patients experiencing complete remission.

"Our ultimate aim is to create the world's first cell bank of immensely powerful cancer-killing neutrophils."

The team is focusing first on pancreatic cancer, which killed Blyth's mother and is one of the most lethal solid cancers with a five-year survival rate of less than three per cent.

A key advantage of neutrophils is that a donor's cells can be given to anyone without fear of serious rejection.

They only live in the body for five days and disappear before the recipient's immune system has properly got into gear.

The problem with neutrophils is that too often they become "blind" to cancer. There is evidence that they may not recognise a cancer cell as "foreign" and can even shield tumours from other immune system agents.

However, when they do target cancer they do so with deadly efficiency, wiping out 95 per cent of test cancer cells in 24 hours.

It is these "special" neutrophils that form the basis of the new therapy.

LIfT's team has collected thousands of the cells discarded as an unwanted waste product by blood banks and is mass-screening them for their cancer-killing potential in the laboratory.

Those that pass the test are cultured and multiplied many times over using a secret process. The researchers are also working on a way of tweaking the cells to make them even more potent.

Neutrophils kill cancer cells either directly, by destroying them with chemicals or antibodies, or indirectly by recruiting other immune system cells.

The pilot trials, potentially starting in a year's time, would involve a small number of 20 to 40 patients with pancreatic cancer, or possibly soft tissue sarcoma.