Test aspirant Jackson Bird broke through the South Australian top order as Tasmania bounced back early on day two of their match in Adelaide.

Tasmania have fought back with bat and ball in the morning session on day two of their Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at Adelaide Oval.

After labouring their way through the opening day, the Tasmanian tail wagged on Friday to reach 282 after resuming at 8-228.

Tasmanian opening bowler Jackson Bird (2-15) made a dream start, taking two wickets with the first three balls of the innings.

For his first scalp, Bird had John Dalton caught at the wicket by Test discard Matthew Wade for a golden duck.

SA were then 2-0 as Callum Ferguson was caught in the slips.

Opener Jake Weatherald (20 not out) and captain Travis Head (28 not out) have set about rebuilding the innings as the Redbacks reached 2-54 at lunch.

Earlier, SA legspinner Adam Zampa (5-59) collected both wickets to fall for just his second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket but not before damage had been done by the Tigers' tail.

Centurion Jake Doran added just 11 to his overnight tally to be out for 114 but Bird swung the bat, scoring 26 valuable runs off 27 deliveries.