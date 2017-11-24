Victoria have won the toss and will bat against NSW in the Sheffield Shield at North Sydney Oval.

Glenn Maxwell will have an immediate chance to make a point to Australian Test selectors after Victoria won the toss and batted against NSW in the Sheffield Shield.

Maxwell was taken to Brisbane for the Ashes this week as a late reserve for the in doubt Shaun Marsh and David Warner.

However after both recovered to play in the first Test, Maxwell has been released to play for the winless Victoria at North Sydney Oval.

Maxwell was one of several players who could consider himself unlucky not to have been picked at No.6 for the Australian Ashes team.

Meanwhile Ed Cowan and Stephen O'Keefe have come back into the undefeated Blues' side, while Peter Nevill will also be keen to bounce back after being overlooked for the Gabba Test.

NSW: Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Ed Cowan, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (capt), Daniel Hughes, Peter Nevill (wk), Stephen O'Keefe, Sean Abbott, Trent Copeland, Doug Bollinger.

Victoria: Marcus Harris, Travis Dean, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch (capt), Cameron White, Matthew Short, Seb Gotch (wk), Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain, Jon Holland, Scott Bolland.