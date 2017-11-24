A new proposed Melbourne freeway will cost $16.5 billion and include the longest road tunnel in the state.

VICTORIA'S PROPOSED FREEWAY LINKS

NORTH EAST LINK

* A $16.5 billion toll road connecting the Eastern freeway and the Metropolitan Ring Road

* Starting at Greensborough, via Watsonia and Rosanna, connecting with the Eastern Freeway at Bullen

* Including a five kilometre road tunnel, the longest in the state

* About 75 homes and 140 business will be compulsorily acquired

* Includes widening of the Eastern freeway

* Will take up to 15,000 trucks off local roads every day

EAST WEST LINK

* Contracts signed in 2014, only for Labor to scrap them after the election at a cost of $1.2 billion

* Axed road would have connected the Eastern freeway to CityLink through a tunnel under Melbourne's inner north

* Coalition opposition plans to revive it, and says to keep traffic moving it is needed before the North East Link

* Federal government has committed $3 billion to any Victorian government that builds it

SOURCE: Victorian Government, opposition