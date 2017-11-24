VICTORIA'S PROPOSED FREEWAY LINKS
NORTH EAST LINK
* A $16.5 billion toll road connecting the Eastern freeway and the Metropolitan Ring Road
* Starting at Greensborough, via Watsonia and Rosanna, connecting with the Eastern Freeway at Bullen
* Including a five kilometre road tunnel, the longest in the state
* About 75 homes and 140 business will be compulsorily acquired
* Includes widening of the Eastern freeway
* Will take up to 15,000 trucks off local roads every day
EAST WEST LINK
* Contracts signed in 2014, only for Labor to scrap them after the election at a cost of $1.2 billion
* Axed road would have connected the Eastern freeway to CityLink through a tunnel under Melbourne's inner north
* Coalition opposition plans to revive it, and says to keep traffic moving it is needed before the North East Link
* Federal government has committed $3 billion to any Victorian government that builds it
SOURCE: Victorian Government, opposition