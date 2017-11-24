England No.3 James Vince enjoyed life on the other side of the rope as he made hay with 83 on day one of the first Test in Brisbane.

The last time James Vince was at an Ashes Gabba Test he was part of the Barmy Army.

These days the 26-year-old is giving England's legendary support group plenty to cheer about.

No.3 Vince struck a fighting 83 to help England reach 4-196 at stumps on day one of the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday.

Four years earlier Vince was also on song, belting out the Barmy Army's cheeky anthems from the Gabba stands.

Vince revealed in 2013 he got time off from the England Lions second tier team tour to soak up the first Test as part of the fanatical supporters' group.

"I was over here with the Lions and we got the opportunity to come down (to the Ashes Test)," Vince said.

"I was with Jos Buttler. We spent a bit of time with the Barmy Army cheering the boys on."

The Gabba grandstand seemed as close as Vince would get to an Ashes Test after a stalled start to his international career.

Vince appeared to have missed his chance to nail down England's No.3 spot when he managed a highest score of just 42 from his first seven Tests, averaging 19.

However, Vince received a shock Ashes tour call-up despite underwhelming form for English county Hampshire this season.

Even Vince appeared to be amazed at how far he had come after soaking up the Barmy Army chants on Thursday from the Gabba crease, not the grandstand.

"When I got the call initially I was a bit surprised," Vince said of his Ashes tour selection.

"But it's nice to go in and make a contribution, and hopefully as the series goes on make some more.

"And the Barmy Army's support is amazing.

"I wanted to soak it up but also maintain my focus.

"Hopefully I can kick on from here."

And if he does, who knows - Vince may soon have a dedicated Barmy Army song of his own.