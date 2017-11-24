Western Australia have won the toss and are batting first in the Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland in Perth.

Western Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first in the Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland at the WACA Ground.

The Warriors have gone into the Shield season with high hopes and a star-studded line-up. So far that has led to just one win in the opening three games.

WA beat Tasmania at home but then lost to a Test-strengthened NSW side in Sydney and last week were on the wrong end of a tremendous fourth-innings run chase by South Australia.

Queensland, meanwhile, have beaten Tasmania and Victoria while also losing to the Blues.

WA loses Cameron Bancroft and Shaun Marsh to Test duties and Marcus Stoinis is also out. Jon Wells, D'Arcy Short and Josh Inglis go in.

Left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff also returns along with Matt Kelly at the expense of David Moody and Jhye Richardson.

Usman Khawaja is the only change for Queensland, replaced by Charlie Hemphrey.

Western Australia: Mitch Marsh (capt), Jon Wells, Will Bosisto, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, D'Arcy Short, Josh Inglis, Andrew Holder, Matt Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Simon Mackin, David Moody (12th man).

Queensland: James Peirson (capt), Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Charlie Hemphrey, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett, Mitchell Swepson, Luke Feldman, Mark Steketee (12th man).