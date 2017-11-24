The lawyer of Zimbabwe's former finance minister Ignatius Chombo says the politician was severely beaten while in military custody.

Former Zimbabwean finance minister Ignatius Chombo has been admitted to hospital with injuries sustained from beatings he received in military custody after the army's intervention against Robert Mugabe a week ago, his lawyer says.

Lovemore Madhuku said Chombo had injuries to his hands, legs and back and was blindfolded throughout his week in custody. He was being accused of corruption and abuse of power relating to his time as local government minister more than a decade ago, Madhuku added.

"It was a very brutal and draconian way of dealing with opponents," he told Reuters.

