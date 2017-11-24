Supporters of Zimbabwe's president in waiting Emmerson Mnangagwa, known as "The Crocodile". (AAP)

As Zimbabwe moves on from celebrating Robert Mugabe's downfall the nation is wondering whether incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa can bring change.

Zimbabwe's incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, widely known as the Crocodile, is seen as a smart, ruthless politician, and many question if he will be able to bring the change the country craves.

"We are witnessing the beginning of a new, unfolding democracy," the 75-year-old announced on Wednesday upon his return to the country, two weeks after his firing by longtime mentor Robert Mugabe led to the president's downfall.

Despite the message of inclusion, Zimbabweans noted that Mnangagwa made his first public remarks outside ruling ZANU-PF party headquarters and, switching to the local Shona language, praised the party.

They ask whether Mnangagwa will be adequately independent from ZANU-PF to revive the battered economy and restore democracy with the backing of the opposition and others.

On Thursday, the opposition MDC-T party said it had not been invited to Mnangagwa's inauguration Friday morning at a 60,000-seat stadium. That's after the MDC joined the efforts to remove Mugabe, seconding the motion in Parliament to impeach him.

Mnangagwa's remarkable rise to power - from being sacked as vice president and fleeing the country to being named Zimbabwe's next leader - was largely thanks to the military, which put Mugabe under house arrest, and ruling party lawmakers who introduced the impeachment proceedings.

It is widely expected that Mnangagwa will continue to rely on them.