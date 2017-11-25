Siblings Andrew and Hamish Brayshaw could face each other in west Australian AFL derbies after they were drafted by Fremantle and West Coast respectively.

Elite midfielder Andrew, 19, was chosen by Fremantle with the No.2 draft pick.

A couple of hours later, 20-year-old sibling Hamish was picked up by the West Coast Eagles with the 68th of the 78th picks used on Friday night.

"I couldn't have planned it better," said Andrew, who admitted to keeping an ear on the live feed through the evening to see if Hamish also got drafted.

"I couldn't believe it when I heard his name called out and I'm so proud of him.

"He's done so much work and he definitely deserves it."

Andrew admitted their new clubs would potentially make things hard for their parents come western derby time.

"It will be very tough for mum and dad to watch that," Andrew said.

By going second in the draft he pipped bother Angus, who was chosen third by Melbourne in 2014 and dad Mark, who was snapped up by North Melbourne with pick six in 1989.

"It's really just a number but it's a good one to have over them both," Andrew joked.

With his parents both having strong WA connections, Andrew had no qualms about playing so far away from home.

"We've got plenty of family friends there as well,so I can't wait to get over there and say G'day to them all," he added.

The Dockers drafted his Vic Metro teammate and fellow midfielder Adam Cerra with pick five.