England spearhead Jimmy Anderson has returned to the attack during the post-lunch session on day three of the Ashes opener in Brisbane, where rumours continue to swirl about his fitness.

England insist Anderson is fit but eyebrows were raised when the veteran only delivered a three-over spell with the second new ball on Saturday.

Some commentators suggested England's all-time leading wicket-taker is carrying a niggle.

Anderson went off the field during Saturday's second session but returned to deliver a single over prior to the drinks break.