Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has condemned the "horrific" terrorist attack that killed more than 230 people at a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai.

Militants detonated a bomb and gunned down worshippers on Friday, in the deadliest attack in the country's modern history.

"We send our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery for the injured," Mr Turnbull wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"We are resolute in our determination to defeat Islamist terrorism & keep Australians safe."

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong also condemned the attack, the latest in a series of assaults on places of worship - namely against Christian Copts in churches in Cairo, Alexandria and Tanta.

"Labor stands once more with all people of goodwill, of all faiths who utterly reject those who would seek to divide us through terror and violence," they said in a joint statement.

"An attack on any place of religion is an attack on freedom of religion everywhere and Labor expresses our support and deepest sympathy for the victims, their families, and the Egyptian people."