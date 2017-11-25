Mutaz Essa Barshim (L) and Nafissatou Thiam (R) have been named World Athletes of the Year. (AAP)

The IAAF has presented its athlete of the year awards at a gala dinner in Monte Carlo.

Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim on Friday became the first Asian to win the Athlete of the Year award, with Belgian heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam taking the women's honours.

Barshim went unbeaten over the year and won a first career world title in London in 2017.

Thiam added the world title to her Olympic gold from last year to confirm her status as the leading all-rounder.

Missing out again was British distance running ace Mo Farah, who ended his career on the track with 10,000m gold and 5,000m silver at the home worlds and now concentrates on the marathon.

Farah had mainly lost in the past against Jamaican super sprinter Usain Bolt, who ended his career in London with a 100m bronze but received the President's award Friday for his service to the sport in his glittering career.