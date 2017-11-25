Defoe's absence means Benik Afobe is likely to line up alongside the in-form Callum Wilson.

The England international Defoe pulled up injured in training last week and missed the 4-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in which Wilson scored a hat-trick in his second league start since returning from a serious knee injury.

Afobe was on the bench against Huddersfield after recovering from a muscle problem and could make his first start since the 1-0 loss to champions Chelsea on Oct. 28.

"Benik Afobe has continued to train this week so he's fine. That's a really good lift for everybody to have him back," Howe said.

Swansea have made a poor start to the season, lying 19th in the table, but Howe backed the Welsh club's manager Paul Clement to steer his side to safety.

Bournemouth have also struggled with their form this season but climbed out of the relegation zone to 13th position with victories against Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town.

"I think we're all under pressure. That's the nature of the beast," Howe said.

"As a manager, I think you know that it comes with the territory of managing in the Premier League and the spotlight that's on you - but Paul's a good guy and has always handled himself in the right way and I think he'll come through this."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Chadband)